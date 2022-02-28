Dr Mahathir: Najib’s name synonymous with 1MDB crimes, will forever be remembered as criminal

In a series of tweets, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said it is impossible for Najib to erase any links he has to the scandal as his name and notoriety has now become known worldwide, and that his attempts to clear his name by claiming it is not wrong for leaders to steal are absolutely shameful. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today continued his attacks against Datuk Seri Najib Razak, claiming that the latter will always be remembered as a “criminal” in Malaysia’s history books for the 1MDB scandal.

In a series of tweets, Dr Mahathir said it is impossible for Najib to erase any links he has to the scandal as his name and notoriety has now become known worldwide, and that his attempts to clear his name by claiming it is not wrong for leaders to steal are absolutely shameful.

“I’m not the only one who thinks of Najib’s name and thinks of his crimes. All over the country, the rest of the world, Najib’s name ― synonymous with his crimes ― are presented in speeches, writings, books (including his own brother), radio and television and other media.

“History books will name and shame Najib as a criminal he is, who stole billions of ringgit and has been convicted in court.

“I’ll call Najib a criminal whenever needed,” said the Langkawi MP.

Dr Mahathir went on to compare Najib to his father ― Malaysia’s second prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, who was known as the country’s Father of Development for his many far-sighted policies.

“Tun Razak became prime minister and he was very much an icon to the country. His name and the development of Malaysia are closely linked. When it is mentioned in Malaysia, the name Tun Razak is thought of.

“Unfortunately, Najib chose the crime to be closely linked to himself. Unlike his father, Najib sees power as an opportunity to enrich himself,” he said.

Dr Mahathir had previously slammed Najib for attempting a comeback while campaigning for Barisan Nasional ahead of the Johor election.

On July 28, 2020, Najib was found guilty by the High Court of all seven charges of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering in relation to RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The Court of Appeal later upheld the conviction and 12-year jail term and RM210 million fine on Najib for misappropriating RM42 million in SRC funds after dismissing his appeal against the KL High Court decision on July 28, 2020.

SRC International Sdn Bhd’s US$1.18 billion (RM5 billion) civil suit against Najib has been set for a sixteen-day hearing beginning February 13 next year.