Covid-hit deputy minister apologises for not being able to meet flood victims

Hulu Terengganu MP Datuk Rosol Wahid, who is also Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, is undergoing quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 28 ― Hulu Terengganu MP Datuk Rosol Wahid has apologised to flood victims in the area for not being able to meet them as he is undergoing quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

Rosol, who is also Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, said this in a post on his Facebook page tonight.

“I am upset and apologise because I cannot go to the area to check on those affected by the flood for now because I am undergoing quarantine after I was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive. I am so sorry that I cannot be with all of you in this difficult time.

“However, I am following closely the development on the flood in Hulu Terengganu and have instructed the officers and personnel from the Hulu Terengganu MP Service Centre to mobilise relief missions to the flood victims as soon as possible,” he said.

He said that since yesterday, all personnel, with the help of the Hulu Terengganu District Youth Council, had begun distributing various aid in the form of food items such as rice, instant noodles, bread, biscuits, drinks as well as blankets, mattresses, clothes and personal equipment to flood victims.

“I have also asked the personnel to always be ready and to identify the victims who need assistance so that they can receive immediate help. At the ministerial level, I will coordinate the food bank assistance for flood victims so as to ease their burden,” he said while urging traders not to take advantage of the calamity by hiking the prices of goods, especially food.

Rosol also said that, so far, food supplies and necessities were reported to be sufficient, including in the inundated areas, but if there were any problems, the public could contact the helpline of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs. ― Bernama