BN unfazed by court cluster narrative in Johor election, says Tok Mat

Barisan Nasional deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan speaks at the launch of the coalition's election machinery for the Melaka state poll at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur October 27, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KLUANG, Feb 28 — The ‘court cluster’ narrative used in the campaign by some quarters will not affect the chances of victory for Barisan Nasional (BN) in the Johor state election, said BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan

In denying allegations that all court cases involving top Umno leaders would be dropped if BN wins in the Johor state election, Mohamad said it is only an old narrative which has been recycled by the opponent.

“BN’s victory in the Melaka state election did not give any effect to court cases. If we win in Johor, what has it got to do with the court cluster?

“Would judges be swayed by our win in Johor,” he said after meeting Machap Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery at Balai Islam in Jalan Peladang, Machap here today.

Meanwhile, the Umno deputy president said BN’s machinery is now carrying out the second

He said it was important for the BN operations centres to work out the strategy to gain the trust and confidence of voters voting for the first time.

The BN Johor election director admitted it was difficult to gauge the emotion and attitude of first-time voters in Johor while reminding BN machinery not to take it easy with ‘white’ voters.

‘I want our machinery to really carry out attitude study. Let us not be casual about it.

On white voters, he said if the mother is a Wanita Umno head, it does not mean all the family members will support Umno.

The Election Commission has set polling day for the state election on March 12 while early voting is on March 8. — Bernama