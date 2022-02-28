Ahead of Johor polls, former Bersatu rep backs BN’s Hasni to be next MB

Caretaker State Investment, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resources Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Izhar Ahmad said Datuk Hasni Mohammad’s future administration needs an all-inclusive team with members that complement each other. — Picture courtesy of the Johor MB’s Office

JOHOR BARU, Feb 28 — A former Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia assemblyman and outgoing state government representative described Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Hasni Mohammad as a person that is able to drive the state to greater heights as mentri besar.

However, caretaker State Investment, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resources Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Izhar Ahmad said Hasni’s future administration needs an all-inclusive team with members that complement each other.

“The ideal team for Hasni is one that can support each other as team players. With that, his administration can govern Johor well and it will also strengthen his position as mentri besar.

“I am aware that it is not good to make comparisons on a particular individual, but there is still a lot of room for Hasni to improve if he still holds that responsibility,” he said, referring to the mentri besar’s post.

“I believe Hasni can do better if he has a team with a good combination that complements each other. That is important,” said Mohd Izhar after visiting The Tent Restaurant in Jalan Yahya Awal here.

Mohd Izhar was part of Hasni’s BN-led Johor government before the dissolution of the state assembly on January 22.

The former Larkin assemblyman had quit Bersatu on January 29, days after the party’s former state chief Mazlan Bujang announced his resignation as well.

Both former Bersatu division leaders, who announced that they will not contest in the upcoming state election, were serving in Hasni’s administration and had also pledged their support to him prior to leaving Bersatu.

Mohd Izhar, who is also a successful Johor-based businessman before joining full-time politics in 2018, pointed out that government planning, forecasts, expenditure and revenue must be balanced.

“As government administrators, we need to use methods that benefit the government and as well as the people.

“So we need to give Hasni time to improve the various aspects that are lacking,” he said, adding that no one person can be perfect.

Meanwhile, Mohd Izhar said he was satisfied with the services provided to Johoreans during his tenure as a state executive committee chairman and his resignation, including as an elected representative, was made with much honour.

“Even during the campaign period, I will still carry out my exco duties. This is because priority must be given to investors and the people.

“Any task that can be undertaken [for the public] must be expedited and not delayed,” he said.

On his next move after he left Bersatu, Mohd Izhar said he planned to join Umno as his next platform, but was waiting for the right time.

“I have said earlier that I will support BN, but I will also go through the proper channels [to apply as a member].

“With the state election period most people are busy, so let them work first and I will assist them behind the scenes,” he said, adding that his support for BN was due to their dominance in the country.

The EC has set March 12 as the polling date for the Johor state election and early voting on March 8.

Johor has 56 state constituencies, with more than 2.59 million voters who are eligible to cast their ballot in this state election. The EC is targeting a 70 per cent voter turnout.