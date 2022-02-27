Penang provides platforms for women to engage in decision-making, says CM

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press during the signing ceremony between Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) and Malaysian Aviation Group (MAG) at Komtar, February 24, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Feb 27 — The Penang state government has provided several platforms and programmes for women in the state to ensure they are included as decision-makers.

As such, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said he called upon all women, especially members of the Penang Women and Family Development Committee (JPWK) to seize and use the opportunities through the platforms provided.

“I hope women, especially the JPWK, will become an institution in which members will become decision-makers such as state assemblymen or councillors, and based on JPWK’s development, this is not impossible.

“Women should continue with efforts to create a talent pool so a balance in decision-makers within the state can be achieved. Maybe in the next general election, women can form up to 30 per cent of candidates in Penang,” he said during his speech at the JPWK appointment letter presentation ceremony here today.

The JPWK was established in all 40 state constituencies in Penang and tasked with coordinating under the Penang Women’s Development Corporation (PWDC) to achieve Penang Vision 2030 that prioritises the family unit and women.

Earlier, Penang Social Development and Non-Islamic Affairs Committee chairman Chong Eng said in her speech that they were urging more women from various backgrounds to showcase their talents in leadership, especially in the political arena.

She said the involvement of more women in this arena under the JPWK would be capable of driving the state government’s administrative machinery towards a more progressive direction.

“The JPWK is seen as a platform to increase women representation at the decision-making level because currently there are too few women in decision-making levels, so we hope more women can be involved in the field of leadership,” she said.

She also said 562 JPWK members were appointed for the period starting today until December 2023, and they also play a role in identifying local women leaders and opening up opportunities for them to step forward.

“JPWK also aims to act as a platform for women from residents’ associations, organisations with women’s units as well as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to network so that they can work together to hold development programmes, share experiences and have a support network,” she added. — Bernama