Jakim: Completion of booster dose requirement for Friday prayers only for Selangor

A man wears a protective mask as he attends Friday prayers at Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam March 13, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 27 — The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) which requires congregants to have completed two doses and booster dose of Covid-19 vaccines to be able to perform Friday prayers, only applies to mosques and surau in Selangor, according the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

Jakim deputy director-general (Policy) Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff said the SOP for congregational prayers at mosques and suraus in other states remained the same and are subject to the decision of the respective state religious authorities.

“I wish to inform that the condition was set by the Selangor religious authorities and only applies to mosques and surau in the state.

“Jakim respects the ruling made by the Selangor religious authorities and advises Muslims (in the state) to abide by the SOP set to ensure that efforts to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus achieve their objectives,” she said in a statement here today.

On Tuesday (Feb 22), the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) through a circular letter dated Feb 21 set the two-dose and booster dose requirement to be able to perform Friday prayers at mosque and surau in the state effective Feb 25. — Bernama