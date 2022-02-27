Annuar Musa: Govt mulls setting up Covid ‘endemic ambassadors’ to ensure SOP compliance

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks to the media after attending an appreciation ceremony for volunteers in Putrajaya, February 18, 2022. — Bernama pic

PONTIAN, Feb 27 — The government is looking into establishing the Covid-19 ‘endemic ambassador’ team, a group of volunteers comprised of various parties, including members of the Komuniti Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family community) nationwide.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said this is to ensure that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the prevention of Covid-19 were complied with by the community, in line with the endemic phase.

He said this was because the enforcement by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the existing law alone would not be enough to ensure the safety and health of the people when the country transitioning into the endemic phase.

“The endemic phase means that the virus (Covid-19) is still among us but life needs to return to normal and this requires self-discipline.

“What is required is self-discipline by individuals in the community and it is difficult to implement if there is no self-reminder of the SOPs compliance by the community members themselves,” he said.

He said this to reporters after the presentation of the state-level family community letters (western zone) in Tanjung Piai, near here today. — Bernama