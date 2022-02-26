Johor polls: State Umno secretary challenged by three others in Semarang

Johor Umno Liaison secretary Datuk Samsolbari Jamali is facing three opponents in his bid to defend the seat in the March 12 Johor state election. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BATU PAHAT, Feb 26 ― Johor Umno Liaison secretary Datuk Samsolbari Jamali, who is the incumbent Semarang Assemblyman, is facing three opponents in his bid to defend the seat in the March 12 Johor state election.

The former Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman, is challenged by Adzlan Raju, from Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), Haryati Abu Nasir, of PKR, and Shazani A. Hamid, of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Returning officer for the Semarang state constituency, Sufian Suleiman announced the four names at the nomination centre for the state constituency at Dewan Muafakat Ayer Hitam here at 10.28am.

In the 14th general election in 2018, Samsolbari won the Semarang state seat with a majority of 5,842 votes by securing 10,751 votes against Zais Mohd Akil, of PKR, and PAS candidate Mohd Bakri Samian.

The Election Commission has set March 12 for the Johor state election with early voting on March 8. ― Bernama