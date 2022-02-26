BN’s ex-rep, PKR’s Maszlee up against contractor and activist in fight for Layang-Layang

Candidates contesting for the 15th Johor State Election for DUN N27 Layang-layang (from left) Parti Keadilan Rakyat Dr Maszlee Malik, Parti Perikatan Nasional K. Alagathiran, Barisan Nasional Mutalib Rahim and Parti Pejuang Ahmad Shafiq Othaman, showing the arrangement number for the ballot papers at the Dewan Muafakat nomination centre, Simpang Renggam District Council in Kluang, February 26, 2022, — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KLUANG, Feb 26 — Simpang Renggam Member of Parliament Dr Maszlee Malik and former Layang-Layang state assemblyman Datuk Ab Mutalip Abd Rahim are involved in a four-cornered fight for the Layang-Layang seat in the Johor state election.

Maszlee of PKR and Ab Mutalip of Barisan Nasional (BN) are battling it out with two new faces – Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) K. Alagathiran, who is a civil contractor, and activist Ahmad Shafiq Othaman of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang).

“The first (candidate) is Dr Maszlee Malik of PKR, second Alagathiran of PN, third Datuk Ab Mutalip of BN and fourth Ahmad Shafiq of Pejuang,” returning officer Abdul Hakim Abd Manap said when announcing the candidates at the Dewan Muafakat Majlis Daerah Simpang Renggam nomination centre here today.

Speaking to reporters after the announcement, both Maszlee and Ab Mutalip welcomed the four-cornered contest, saying it reflected a healthy democratic system.

Asked on his plan for the constituency if elected, Maszlee, a former education minister, said he was determined to help make Johor an education hub offering the best education.

Ab Mutalip, the Layang-Layang assemblyman from 2013 to 2018, said he would champion issues such as on housing which he did before BN was defeated at the state and federal levels in the 14th general election (GE14).

“To ensure continued rapid economic growth for Simpang Renggam, the housing sector needs to be taken care of to help the growth of other industries,” he said.

In GE14, BN’s Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi won Layang-Layang with a majority of 364 votes, beating M. Murugan of Pakatan Harapan and Mohd Jubri Selamat (PAS).

Early voting for the Johor election is on March 8 while polling is on March 12. — Bernama