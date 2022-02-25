Jeffrey Kitingan: GRS should welcome Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat into coalition

STAR president Datuk Seri Panglima Jeffrey Kitingan says GRS should bring Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) into the fold as this would strengthen the coalition. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 25 ― Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) should bring Datuk Peter Anthony’s new party Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) into the fold as this would strengthen the coalition, opined STAR president Datuk Seri Panglima Jeffrey Kitingan.

“It (admitting Peter’s party into GRS) has not been discussed at the GRS meeting yet but I believe it will be discussed soon.

“I believe it will be advantageous for his application to be accepted because this will strengthen the GRS government,” Jeffrey told reporters after launching the Everest Expedition 2022 here this morning.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister, accepting KDM is a move in the right direction for GRS.

“The way I look at it, this is something that can strengthen the government, which wants to see unity in politics,” he said.

Peter, who was formerly Parti Warisan (Warisan) vice-president, announced the setting up of KDM last week.

According to him, KDM’s registration was approved by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on Feb 18.

He quit Warisan on December 27 together with Limbahau assemblyman Datuk Juil Nuatim, who has been appointed the new party’s deputy president.

Peter said KDM’s first meeting will be held on March 13 to appoint committee members, while its first order of business would be to apply to join GRS.

He also said it is time political parties in Sabah unite to ensure a strong government like Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in Sarawak. ― Borneo Post