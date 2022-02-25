Have plan in place to help Malaysians in Ukraine’s neighbouring countries return quickly, Wisma Putra told

MyDiplomacy urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to address the public on Malaysia’s stance following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — A youth pressure group called Malaysian Youth Diplomacy (MyDiplomacy) has urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prepare a contingency plan for Malaysians currently residing in neighbouring countries, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It urged Wisma Putra to liaise not only with the embassy in Ukraine but also with countries nearby such as Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and more if Malaysian nationals need to return home immediately.

“We hope that such strategies are being implemented by the Malaysian government as it is critical towards our national interest vis-a-vis to safeguard our country and to ensure peaceful order is restored quickly.

“If the government fails to respond adequately, innocent lives will be lost and their liberties will be robbed henceforth,” the group said.

It also proposed other strategies such as collaborating with the Ministry of Defence and related non-governmental organisations in carrying out humanitarian assistance and peacekeeping operations, and communicating with Permanent Representatives to United Nations to take a proactive role in mediating for appeasement and conflict resolution within all parties.

It also hoped for Wisma Putra to lead the discussion on human rights and security regarding the Russo-Ukraine crisis at the upcoming convening of the United Nations Human Rights Council, and for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to address the public on Malaysia’s stance.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri said that 11 Malaysians in Ukraine are in the process of being evacuated amid the current uncertainties in the region. He and Wisma Putra however have yet to issue any statement rebuking Russia’s move.

The group said many more issues loom as evidence of human rights violations by the Russian Federation and its subsequent allies put Malaysia's position as a member state within the United Nations Human Rights Council to the test.

It also cited events in the past such as the MH17 tragedy, where the aggression that was endorsed by the Russian Federation on pro-Russian separatist states in Ukraine should be noted with concern by Wisma Putra and strategic actions must be deployed to ensure

terrorism does not continue to take place on the international stage.

“Putrajaya should seize this conflict as an opportunity to showcase themselves as a human rights defender and uphold the security of its citizens overseas in line with their pledges as a United Nations Human Rights Council member state,” its chairman Elisa Shafiqah said in the statement.

“As youths, we are hopeful that Wisma Putra can coordinate the necessary strategies to not only deescalate the situation but also to champion humanitarian diplomacy accordingly. This showcases the ability of the government to walk the talk as they envision in Malaysia’s Foreign Policy Framework post-pandemic.”

The statement was undersigned by 67 youth groups and individuals including Angkatan Mahasiswa UM, Demokrat Kebangaaan, Demokrat Kebangsaan, Demokrat UKM, Demokrat UM and GenZDiplomacy.