Covid-19: Hishammuddin allowed to return home today

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, who underwent isolation at the Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital (HAT) after being confirmed positive for Covid-19, was allowed to leave this afternoon.

He was infected with Covid-19 on Monday and was admitted to the hospital the following day for treatment and monitoring.

According to Hishammuddin, the evaluation results from the hospital found that his symptoms had improved and the medical team was satisfied with his health.

“I was allowed to leave the ward this afternoon. However, I am still required to continue to undergo isolation at home according to the ruling of the Ministry of Health.

Hishammuddin also expressed appreciation to the medical team at Tuanku Mizan HAT who had taken care of and treated him throughout his isolation period.

“I also appreciate my friends and Malaysians for their concerns and who prayed for my recovery,” he said in a tweet on his official Twitter today. — Bernama