Post-flood recovery work in Hulu Langat almost completed, says minister

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (centre) surveys a post-flood area in Hulu Langat, February 24, 2022. — Bernama pic

HULU LANGAT, Feb 24 — Work to repair roads here affected by the major flood disaster at the end of last year is almost completed, said Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said work to open a route along Jalan Bukit Peras which collapsed had been completed but full repair works would depend on the fund given by the Selangor state government.

“The repairs will depend on the allocation we receive. To date, I think we have received only a small amount (of the allocation), meaning that we still have a lot to do and it depends on the financial capability of the Selangor government itself.

“If we look at the (route in the) Bukit Peras area, it has not been opened yet to the public as there are still water movements which can result in landslides but local residents are already using the road,” he said.

He was speaking at a media conference after a post-flood visit to the Hulu Langat area involving four locations, namely, Jalan Bukit Peras, Jalan Sungai Lui, Kampung Jawa and Jalan Industri which were affected in the floods.

The post-flood visit focused on public infrastructure repair locations by the Public Works Department (PWD) along state and village roads and slopes here.

Meanwhile, work to repair a road along a river in Jalan Sungai Lui here which collapsed due to the floods was completed on February 15 at a cost of RM1.9 million.

Repair on another damaged road after a river bank collapsed in Jalan Industri here had also been completed on February 21, also at a cost of RM1.9 million. — Bernama