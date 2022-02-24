MetMalaysia: Low-pressure system to hit peninsula’s east coast, causing continuous heavy rain

MetMalaysia has issued a continuous rain warning (bad and alert levels) for Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negri Sembilan and Melaka up to February 26. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — A low-pressure system is expected to hit the border of Pahang and Terengganu tomorrow evening which then moves north-west across the Peninsula, can cause continuous heavy rain and strong winds.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah said heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in most parts of the peninsula until February 26, but the latest forecast showed the possibility of the system becoming a tropical depression is low.

“In this regard, MetMalaysia has issued a continuous rain warning (bad and alert levels) for Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negri Sembilan and Melaka up to February 26,” he said in a statement issued at 8.30pm tonight.

He also advised the people in these areas to be prepared for any eventuality.

The latest weather information can be obtained via MetMalaysia website, mobile application myCuaca or hotline, he said. — Bernama