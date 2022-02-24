Johor polls: BN candidates able to meet people’s aspiration, says Umno veep

Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid at a press conference after attending Felcra Berhad’s final distribution of distributable profits for 2021 in Kluang, Johor, February 24, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KLUANG, Feb 24 — The candidates fielded by Barisan Nasional (BN) in the Johor state election are able to fulfil the people’s aspiration in ensuring political stability in the state, said Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

Mahdzir, who is also the rural development minister, said the candidates were a combination of experienced leaders, new faces, professionals and activists.

“I am confident that these candidates are the right choice to enable the people to give their mandate to BN in this Johor state election,” he told a press conference after attending Felcra Berhad’s final distribution of distributable profits for 2021 here.

Today, BN announced that Umno will be contesting 37 seats, MCA (15) and MIC (four) of the total 56 seats up for grabs in the Johor polls.

Over 70 per cent of the candidates are new faces while 80 per cent of them have high academic qualifications and are aged below 55.

The Election Commission has set March 12 as polling day and February 26 for nomination, while early voting is on March 8. — Bernama