Report: Kelab Shah Alam Selangor bans alcohol sale, consumption

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Kelab Shah Alam Selangor has prohibited the sale and consumption of alcohol on its premises.

According to news portal Free Malaysia Today (FMT), the new rule from the club’s general committee came into effect on February 12

Aside from no longer selling alcohol, members and guests were also prohibited from bringing alcohol onto the premises.

An unnamed administration staff told the portal that the ban was enforced after an order from the Selangor state secretary’s office.

Selangor state secretary Datuk Haris Kasim was previously director of the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais), before being appointed as the mayor of Shah Alam in 2019.

One member said the decision was disappointing as the club catered to a diverse membership of various races and religions.

“Why can’t the management consider reducing the number of hours to keep the bar open? As it is now, we are only allowed to drink upstairs.

“Just shorten the hours to show this is a club for all and not only teetotallers,” the unnamed member was quoted as saying.