Report: Former IGP says EAIC findings on alleged police cartel ‘shallow and incorrect’

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Former inspector-general of police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has reportedly expressed his frustration over the findings of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) on the alleged police cartel issue, saying it was “below par”.

According to English daily The Star, he called the EAIC findings on the matter “shallow and incorrect”.

“On paper, it shows the process (of appointments, transfers and promotions of police personnel and officers) is transparent and hard to penetrate.

“However, there are bad elements that disrupt the process,” he was quoted as saying.

The Star also reported Abdul Hamid as saying he had raised the matter in a statement sincerely “for the sake of the country”.

“I did it for the sake of the country. Be brave for the truth,” he added.

Yesterday, it was reported that the EAIC said it could not confirm the existence of a purported “cartel” in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) as claimed by Abdul Hamid last year before retiring.

EAIC chairman Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan said, however, the commission found support for allegations that some police officers were involved with criminal syndicates, based on witness testimony and documents obtained by the EAIC.

He added that the commission’s findings have been submitted to Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Prior to retiring in March 2021, Hamid made a series of startling allegations that included the claim a “cartel” of officers was conspiring with criminals to topple him.

He also alleged that Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin was trying to influence promotions in the police service.