Finance Ministry: RON97 up two sen, RON95 and diesel unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — The retail price of RON97 petrol will increase by two sen per litre while those for RON95 and diesel will remain unchanged for the February 24 to March 2 period.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said the retail price of RON97 will increase from RM3.27 to RM3.29 per litre while RON95 and diesel will remain at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively.

“To protect consumers from the impact of actual increase in oil price in the world market, the government is maintaining RON95 petrol at the ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre although the actual market prices of both products have exceeded the ceiling levels,” it said.

It said the government would continue to monitor the effects of changes in world crude oil prices and take the relevant measures to ensure the people’s welfare and well-being remain protected. — Bernama