AGC rejects representation made by politician’s wife over charges of trafficking, cultivating cannabis

Politician Adam Asmuni is seen at the Ampang Magistrates’ Court in Kuala Lumpur February 16, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has rejected a representation made by a politician’s wife to drop three charges of trafficking and cultivating cannabis against her.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Ameera Sam informed the AGC’s decision during the case mention proceeding at Ampang Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Farah Nasihah Anuar, which was also attended by lawyer Nur Mustanir Md Nor, representing the accused, Lyiana Roslee.

“The defence team had submitted a representation (to the AGC) and was rejected. Therefore the charges against Lyiana (Roslee) remains under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” she said.

She also applied for a date to provide permission to transfer the case involving Lyiana and her husband, Adam Asmuni to the High Court.

Nur Mustanir, who also spoke on behalf of Adam’s lawyer who was unable to appear in court said he was informed that the chemistry report had been completed but the case had not been transferred.

“I request the final mention date only to transfer this case to the High Court as the preparation of permission on the part of the prosecution does not involve a complicated process as the chemistry report has been completed,” he said.

The court set March 11 for mention.

Adam did not submit a representation to the AGC and only Lyiana did so last year.

On February 16 last year Lyiana, 35, and her husband Adam, 36, were accused of the three charges, however, no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the first and second charges, the accused had trafficked cannabis weighing 1,580.4 gram (1.58 kilogrammes) and about 7.87 litres of the same drugs in liquid form at a house in Duta Residensi, Ampang, here at 7.30pm on January 20 last year.

The charges against the businessman and the housewife were framed under Section 39(B)(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment with whipping of not less than 15 strokes if convicted.

The couple was also accused of cultivating nine plants believed to be cannabis at the same place, date and time under Section 6B(1)(a) of the same act, punishable under Section 6(A)(3) read together with section 34 of the Penal Code which provides for life imprisonment with whipping with no less than six strokes if convicted. — Bernama