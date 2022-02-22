Sibu MP released from home quarantine after Covid-positive test

A test tube with the coronavirus name label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SIBU, Feb 22 — Sibu MP Oscar Ling, who tested positive for Covid-19, ended his last day of home quarantine yesterday.

“Yes, today is my last day of quarantine, (and I) actually can be released today. I have been under home quarantine since Feb 13.

“I contracted Covid-19 from my kids. They started having symptoms and later detected to be positive. My wife and I were later also infected,” he said yesterday.

Ling said in view of the current spread of the Omicron variant, he advised the public to get their Covid-19 booster dose if they had not already done so.

“I can see that my kid with complete vaccination has less symptoms and severity than my youngest daughter, who has only started her first vaccine two days before being infected,” he said.

Sibu yesterday recorded 75 new Covid-19 cases, according to the State Disaster Management Committee in its daily update on the pandemic. — Borneo Post



