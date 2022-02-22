Sarawak to form Lake Tourism Authority, says CM

Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg presents the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Industry Excellence Award (CMIEA) 2021 to representatives from Sophia Taha Holdings Sdn Bhd (centre) at the Borneo Kuching Convention Centre in Kuching, February 22, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Feb 22 — Sarawak will form a Lake Tourism Authority within five years to regulate the development of tourism activities within lakes in the state, Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said tonight.

He said man-made lakes created following the development of dams in Sarawak are water resources that could be turned into tourist attractions.

“Actually, there are three sources of energy from our dams. One is hydroelectric, second is solar farm and third is hydrogen itself. From there, we could develop our services sector,” he said when speaking at the 2021 Sarawak Chief Minister’s Industry Excellence Awards presentation ceremony here.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari reiterated his determination to realise his desire to have a Sarawak-owned airline that he had promised before as this would create easy connectivity in the state and have a positive impact on the economy.

He said, after winning the 12th Sarawak state election last December, he had created a new ministry focused on energy and environmental sustainability as he realised the importance of managing the economy amidst global concerns about climate change.

“We would like to participate in this (sustainable development), the question of mitigating carbon emissions and to have a clean environment towards a green economy,” he added. — Bernama