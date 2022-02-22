Recovery Council: Health Ministry finalising SOPs to reopen international borders, date to be announced soon

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference after chairing the NRC meeting in Putrajaya February 22, 2022. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 ― The Health Ministry is in its final stages of finalising the SOPs for the reopening of Malaysia’s international borders, said National Recovery Council (NRC) Chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He then said that the NRC will be announcing the date for the reopening of the country’s borders soon.

“The Council noted that the Ministry of Health is in the final process of finalising the SOP for the opening of national borders for the approval of Cabinet.

“An announcement on the opening of the border will be made in due course,” he said during a press conference after chairing the NRC meeting in Putrajaya.

MORE TO COME