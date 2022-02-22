Kelantan Health Dept to conduct thorough probe into death of infant at Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital

Kelantan Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said HRPZ II had conducted a preliminary investigation and found that the baby was admitted to the hospital on February 5 for severe diarrhoea before developing various complications. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA BARU, Feb 22 — The Kelantan State Health Department (JKNK) will carry out a thorough investigation into the death of a two-month-old baby boy at the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II) last Friday.

Its director, Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin, said HRPZ II had conducted a preliminary investigation and found that the baby was admitted to the hospital on February 5 for severe diarrhoea before developing various complications.

“JKNK views this matter seriously and will carry out a detailed investigation against all parties involved,” he said in a statement here today.

Dr Zaini also expressed his condolences to the family of the baby.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the management of the HRPZ II will meet with the family of the baby, who claimed that the negligence by the hospital staff in their treatment resulted in the death of the infant on February 18.

HRPZ II director Datuk Dr Selasawati Ghazali said the hospital had conducted an investigation involving doctors, doctors, and nurses who were responsible for treating the baby following a Facebook video posted by Ola Ola who claimed that the hospital’s negligence had led to the death of her two-month-old baby.

In the video, which garnered more than 60,000 views, Ola Ola claimed that the baby was forced to fast for five days apart from being given milk past the expiration date and administered sleeping pills without her permission. — Bernama