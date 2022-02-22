HR minister: Working paper on Indonesian domestic workers’ recruitment MoU to be tabled tomorrow

HR Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan and Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar hand over a replica of a Socso cheque to Radin Sutrisno Radin Sudar Sono after launching the Tekun Entrepreneur Socso Contribution in Johor Baru, February 22, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 22 — The Human Resources Ministry (MOHR) will table a working paper on the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the recruitment and placement of Indonesian domestic workers (PDI) tomorrow.

Its minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan said this was to get the Cabinet’s approval before taking the matter to the Indonesian authorities to sign the MoU.

He said there were some issues that needed to be addressed such as minimum wage and job scope.

“We have agreed on them, so I will present it (the working paper) to the Cabinet tomorrow. If agreed upon, we will take it to Jakarta to sign the MoU,” he said to reporters after launching the Tekun Entrepreneur Socso Contribution campaign here today.

Prior to this, Saravanan said the Cabinet had decided that the MoU on the PDI should be signed immediately.

According to him, the matter of Indonesian maids had been discussed at length in a series of Cabinet meetings, including one on February 9. — Bernama