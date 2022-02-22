EAIC says no evidence of police ‘cartel’ previous IGP alleged

EAIC chairman Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan speaks to the media after officiating the EAIC 10th anniversary and 2020 EAIC excellent service awards ceremony in Putrajaya, April 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) said it could not confirm the existence of a “cartel” in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) that Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador claimed last year before retiring.

EAIC chairman Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan said, however, the commission found support for allegations that some police officers were involved with criminal syndicates, based on witness testimony and documents obtained by EAIC.

“The EAIC investigation found that there was a basis that there were PDRM officers involved in criminal syndicate activities which were conducted by the MACC and PDRM on the officers,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the commission’s findings have been submitted to Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Sidek said former IGP Abdul Hamid’s claims that cartels were manipulating police promotions and conspiring to undermine the force could not be supported as he would have had to approve any promotions as he had been its most senior official.

EAIC also added that Hamid had been appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and could not be challenged by anyone.

Prior to retiring in March 2021, Hamid made a series of startling allegations that included the claim that a “cartel” of officers was conspiring with criminals to topple him.

He also claimed that Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin was trying to influence promotions in the police service.