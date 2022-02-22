Cuepacs proposes RM1,800 minimum monthly wage for public sector

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat said it had previously proposed the amount to the prime minister because the quantum was reasonable for the government to evaluate. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Service (Cuepacs) has once again proposed RM1,800 as the new minimum wage for the public sector, up from the current RM1,200 a month.

Its president Datuk Adnan Mat said it had previously proposed the amount to the prime minister because the quantum was reasonable for the government to evaluate.

“At the same time, the prime minister had also informed the Cabinet and in Parliament on November 27 under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) that the government was targeting to achieve the status of a high-income nation by 2025 and putting the country’s household income at RM10,000.

“However, the target under the 12MP will certainly not be achieved if the minimum wage is not changed by the government itself,” he said when appearing as a virtual guest in the Koresponden programme produced by Bernama TV entitled “Determining the Fate of Civil Servants” today.

Adnan said the government had said that the salaries of civil servants would be reviewed every 10 years and the last time the remuneration system was revised was in 2002.

“This means, this year (2022) is the year the government needs to review it.

“This new remuneration system should be able to meet the needs of civil servants to receive a comfortable salary which commensurates with the cost of living,” he added. — Bernama