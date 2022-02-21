Health Ministry waiting for forensic, pathology reports on teen’s death, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Twitter today that at the moment, the state health department is working closely with clinicians and the forensic team in the investigation. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― The Health Ministry (MOH) has yet to receive the full forensic and pathology reports on the death of a 13-year-old boy who died 18 days after receiving his Covid-19 vaccination.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Twitter today that at the moment, the state health department is working closely with clinicians and the forensic team in the investigation.

“I have yet to receive the full forensic and pathology reports,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the MOH extended its deepest condolences to the parents and family of the teenager, who is from Selangor.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, in an earlier tweet, had extended his condolences to the teenager’s parents and had asked Dr Noor Hisham to issue a statement soonest.

The parents were recently quoted by the media as calling for a probe into the death. ― Bernama