Health D-G: 79pc of pregnant women who died from Covid-19 last year were unvaxxed

A pregnant woman receives a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at the Mitec vaccination centre in Kuala Lumpur June 26, 2021. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Seventy-nine percent of the 191 deaths due to complications of Covid-19 infection among pregnant women last year comprised those who did not receive the vaccine injection.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of all the deaths involving pregnant women reported since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, 83 per cent were those with comorbidities.

However, no death involving pregnant women due to Covid-19 infection were reported between January and Feb 15 this year, he added.

Sejumlah 18,277 kes Covid-19 di kalangan ibu hamil telah dilaporkan dari March 2020 sehingga Jan 2022. Dilaporkan 191 kes kematian ibu hamil disebabkan oleh komplikasi jangkitan Covid-19 sejak pandemik ini bermula pada tahun 2020 dimana kesemua kematian berlaku pada tahun 2021. pic.twitter.com/G8i69uWe4G — Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) February 21, 2022

“The high vaccine coverage of 94.7 percent for those age 18 and above has been achieved in October 2021 and this contributed to the decrease in maternal mortality due to Covid-19 complications," he said in a post on his Facebook page.

He said a total of 18,277 cases of Covid-19 infection among pregnant women were reported from March 2020 to January this year. — Bernama