Following objections, Perak cancels sale of old Istana Raja Muda in Teluk Intan, says MB

IPOH, Feb 21 — The Perak government has cancelled the open tender to sell the site of the former Istana Raja Muda at Jalan Syed Abu Bakar in Teluk Intan.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the decision was made when it received objections from the community to sell the old palace in an open tender for a commercial and mixed development project.

“After various studies, we cancelled the tender. We will (also) not rent the site of the former palace to any party,” he said briefly when asked to comment on the status of the open tender for the sale.

Saarani was speaking at a press conference here today, after officiating Allo Technology Sdn Bhd (a subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Bhd) Broadband Infrastructure Network to expand internet connectivity in the state.

Last September, Saarani said the state government had deferred the sale by open tender of the former palace site to allow for a detailed study after noting public objection.

Media previously reported that Raja Puan Besar Perak Raja Nazhatul Shima Sultan Idris Shah expressed the hope that the palace building would be restored and not sold.

Raja Nazhatul Shima said she treasured the palace where she had lived with fond memories as a child, and moreover, the palace was steeped in historical value as an abode for all Raja Muda of Perak in succession. — Bernama