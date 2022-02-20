Police: Suspect in woman’s murder in Serdang Perdana turns himself in

A man wanted by police for his suspected involvement in a fight in Serdang Perdana, Seri Kembangan last night that resulted in a woman’s death, surrendered himself at the Serdang district police headquarters this morning. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — A man wanted by police for his suspected involvement in a fight in Serdang Perdana, Seri Kembangan last night that resulted in a woman’s death, surrendered himself at the Serdang district police headquarters this morning.

Serdang district police chief AA Anbalagan said the local man, aged 33, said to be the woman’s boyfriend turned himself in at 11.30am, adding that the motive for the killing was jealousy.

Anbalagan also said the suspect, a lorry driver, tested negative for drugs and that the police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

A 29-year-old woman was believed to have been slashed to death in a fight at her business premises yesterday. — Bernama