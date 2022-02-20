Claims of fake membership dates baseless, politically motivated, says Bersatu deputy president

Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters at the closing ceremony of the Srikandi Muda Leadership Empowerment programme in Kuala Lumpur, April 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

TAPAH, Feb 20 — Allegations that certain Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) members had lied about when they joined the party to enable them to run for party posts during Bersatu’s party last election are baseless and politically motivated, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said.

He said the allegations made by Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir were not supported by facts.

“I think if this was true, then surely he (Mukhriz) would have taken action at that time as he was the (Bersatu) deputy president before the election was held.

“If no action was taken, it means it did not occur as I am sure that as our deputy president at the time, he (Mukhriz) would have certainly taken stern action if such a thing happened,” he said at a press conference in conjunction with the final of the Chenderiang State Assembly Peja Futsal Trophy Championship 2022 at the Batang Padang Sports Complex here today.

Local news outlets reported that Mukhriz alleged that there were certain Bersatu members who lied about the date of their membership because they wanted to contest (in the party election), causing problems, including the victory of inexperienced leaders in the party election.

Mukhriz alleged this happened immediately after the 14th General Election (GE14), causing the party’s disciplinary board to become “very busy” as it needed more time to resolve the problem.

He also reportedly claimed that the fraud occurred as the party’s constitution stipulated that any individual who wanted to contest in the party elections were required to be party members for more than a year. — Bernama