Tengku Zafrul: Finance Ministry allocates RM1.7b for MySTEP 2022 to create 80,000 jobs this year

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 ― The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has allocated RM1.7 billion for the Malaysia Short-term Employment Programme (MySTEP), with the target of creating 80,000 jobs this year.

Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the jobs could be applied online at http://www.mystep.mof.gov.my/.

“I hope job seekers will take advantage of all the opportunities available through the MoF and the Ministry of Human Resources, either at this carnival or online through the MyFutureJobs; MySTEP and UpSkillMalaysia portals,” he said in a speech at the launch of the JaminKerja Keluarga Malaysia Campaign here today.

MySTEP, one of the components under the JaminKerja initiative, is a short-term contract employment programme in the public sector and government-linked companies (GLCs), and is managed by the National Economic Implementation and Strategic Coordination Agency (Laksana) under the MoF.

Tengku Zafrul said the government managed to secure jobs for more than 63,000 (63,221) graduates in 2021, surpassing the target of 50,000, of which 66 per cent were placed in various government ministries and agencies, while 34 per cent in GLCs.

Through the JaminKerja initiative, the government pursues the spirit of the job guarantee concept, he said.

“I am confident that the government will be able to repeat last year’s success where achievements had exceeded targets.

“Nearly 560,000 jobs were created in 2021 against the initial target of 500,000,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zafrul said according to the latest report published by the International Labour Organisation, the global unemployment rate is expected to remain at 207 million persons this year, compared to 186 million in 2019.

“If not addressed, it will deepen the income gap around the world, including in Malaysia where it will weaken the country's economic, financial and social structure.

“In this regard, the government's policies are aimed at avoiding long-term effects on the labour market, household income, and social cohesion.

“Budget 2022, which is aligned to the 12th Malaysia Plan, will put the country’s economy on a solid footing so that we can build a better and more resilient economy,” he said. ― Bernama