Sarawak yet to negotiate annual grant review, says Ongklili

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili speaks in Parliament November 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Sarawak has not commenced talks on the review of the state’s annual grants under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution but is expected to do so soon, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili.

“Sarawak hasn’t indicated when to start their consultation. They want Sabah to complete their negotiation first, and they will take cue from there,” he said in a brief reply when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday.

Ongkili was asked whether the last Joint Consultative Committee (JCC) meeting on the review of annual grants under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution between the federal and state finance ministries had mentioned Sarawak.

The Borneo Post has contacted Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali on the matter but has yet to receive a reply.

On Wednesday, Ongkili announced that Sabah’s five-decade-old claims in regard to the state’s annual grants was finally over following ‘sensible and cordial’ talks between the federal and state finance ministries on Monday in Kota Kinabalu.

He said Sabah will receive an almost five-time increase in annual grants – more than twice the amount promised by the previous Pakatan Harapan federal government to the then Warisan-led state government.

The new grant formula will be signed and officiated jointly by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor at the next Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MKMA63) meeting scheduled for early next month, Ongkili informed.

The JCC meeting in Kota Kinabalu on Monday was chaired by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz on the federal government side, while Sabah Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun led the Sabah team comprising State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong, State Attorney-General Datuk Nor Asiah Mohd Yusof, legal advisors, and senior finance officers. — Borneo Post