Johor polls: Perikatan to finalise candidates today, says Muhyiddin

JOHOR BARU, Feb 18 — The full list of candidates representing Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the Johor state election on March 12 will be finalised today, PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

“The list will be finalised today, and there are no issues on cooperation as there are only three parties in the discussions namely Bersatu, Pas and Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan),” he told reporters after attending a dialogue session with representatives of 50 non-governmental organisations at a restaurant in Bandar Baru Uda here today.

Yesterday, Gerakan president Senator Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai was reported to have said that PN will be announcing its candidates for the election on February 23, three days before nomination day.

On the criteria needed as a PN candidate, Muhyiddin said academic qualifications will not be the sole factor as experience and skills will also be taken into consideration.

“So, everything will be looked into. Yes, academic qualifications is to be considered, but not the sole criteria,” Muhyiddin, who is also Pagoh MP, said.

Commenting on the failed seat negotiations between Muda and PKR, Muhyiddin said the newly formed party should not be reliant on other parties in the election and instead go solo to test its strength.

“I am not their (Muda) legal adviser, but as someone who is experienced, in my opinion when you form a new party, it is better to contest on your own, so as to test your strength so why the need to have negotiations with others,” he said.

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, in a statement issued today, said official seat negotiations between Muda and PKR for the state election have ended following PKR’s decision to field candidates in 20 seats.

So far, Muda is expected to contest in six seats namely Tenang, Bukit Kepong, Parit Raja, Machap, Puteri Wangsa and Bukit Permai. — Bernama