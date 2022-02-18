Five new faces among 16 sworn in as Sarawak CM’s political secretaries

Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg (right) presents the letter of appointment of political secretary to Tupong state assemblyman Fazzruddin Abdul Rahman at Wisma Bapa Malaysia building in Kuching, February 18, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Feb 18 — Five new faces are among the 16 political secretaries to Sarawak Chief Minister who took their oath of office before Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

The swearing-in ceremony was led by Tupong assemblyman Fazzruddin Abdul Rahman, one of the new faces appointed to the post, together with Niponi Udek, Susan Clement Ingun, Damen Rejek and Datuk Balang [email protected]

The other 11 individuals who were reappointed were Kenil Jaraiie, Victor Angang, Romeo Christopher Tegong, Abdul Samat Kethergany, Jenny Bangga, Faridah Osman, Dayang Nurfizawati Abang Abdul Karim, Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodie, Charles Chad Nissom, Tan Kai and Teng Ung Woo.

The appointment of the political secretaries from among members of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties for a term of two years took effect on February 15.

Present at the ceremony were Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian, State Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar and several State Cabinet ministers. — Bernama