Communications Ministry, MoF working to iron out DNB issues ‘once and for all’, says Annuar Musa

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur December 14, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 18 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) and Finance Ministry (MoF) will table a Cabinet Ministers’ memorandum next month to resolve the issues relating to Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) "once and for all", said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the position of DNB and the Single Wholesale Network or Dual Wholesale Network system which has become a debate and polemic should be resolved soon, following the findings of the National Digital Economy and Fourth Industrial Revolution Council (MED4IRN) meeting yesterday.

“If we allow it to prolong, it will affect the 5G rollout programme which is a key factor to Malaysia’s Digital Economy Framework of Action and implementation of MyDigital,” he told the media after attending an Appreciation Ceremony of Volunteers of ‘Operasi Bantu Hingga Selesai’ (Ops BAHIS) here today. — Bernama



