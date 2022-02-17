Melaka MACC arrests former govt agency director over alleged graft

According to a source, the suspect, aged 55, was detained at 4.55pm when he was called in for questioning at the Melaka MACC office. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, Feb 17 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today arrested a former director of a government agency for alleged corruption while he was serving in Melaka.

According to a source, the suspect, aged 55, was detained at 4.55pm when he was called in for questioning at the Melaka MACC office.

The suspect is alleged to have received a bribe to approve a maintenance and supply tender worth RM31,629 when he was the director of a public agency here, between 2017 and 2019.

Melaka MACC director Mohd Shahril Che Saad, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said that the case is being investigated under Section 16 (a) (B) of the MACC Act 2009.

He said the suspect would be brought before the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here tomorrow to be charged. — Bernama