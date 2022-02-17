Johor polls: Community service experience among criteria to be BN candidate, says coalition’s state chief

Johor BN chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad said this was important so that if these candidates do go on to become elected representatives, they will be good administrators. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 17 — Having sufficient experience in community service will be among the main prerequisites in selecting Barisan Nasional’s candidates for the Johor state election on March 12.

Johor BN chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad said this was important so that if these candidates do go on to become elected representatives, they will be good administrators.

“To me experience counts in Johor. You may have the highest qualifications, but if you can’t mix with the community, you won’t be a good elected representative.

“We are not looking for professors, but elected representatives and the people need to feel their presence,” he told reporters after officiating at the launch of the Phase 2 Mah Sing Meridin East Erica project in Pasir Gudang here today.

Hasni, who is also Johor mentri besar, was asked about BN’s choice of candidates in next month’s state polls.

However, Hasni said BN will also take into account views from all parties, including the grassroots, when determining the demographics of its candidates.

“We will consider youths, professional leaders, women and also those who are experienced,” he said.

Hasni recently said that the full list of BN candidates will be announced, at the very latest, three days before nomination day on February 26. — Bernama