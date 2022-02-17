Covid-19 admissions to quarantine and treatment centre in Penang at manageable level of 50pc, says CM

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government would continue to monitor the situation to ensure there were adequate facilities to cope with any spike in infections. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 17 — Admissions to the Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Penang are still manageable at 50 per cent despite the recent increase in cases, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the state government would continue to monitor the situation to ensure there were adequate facilities to cope with any spike in infections.

“Based on statistics from the state Health Department, more than 90 per cent of Covid-19 cases in the state are in categories one and two. So, admissions to healthcare facilities and PKRC are still under control,” he told reporters here today.

He was speaking after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding between MTT Properties & Development Sdn Bhd and Selgate Healthcare Sdn Bhd on the development of a private specialist hospital in the Botanica.CT township in Balik Pulau near here.

Chow also advised parents to allow their children to be vaccinated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) and those who are eligible for the booster shot to get the vaccine for added protection against Covid-19.

As at February 15, a total of 9,014 children aged between five and 11 years have received their first dose of vaccine under PICKids in Penang. — Bernama