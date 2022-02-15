Perak Wildlife Dept: Faulty electrical fence allowed elephant entry into army camp

Perhilitan believed that the wild animal was the same elephant that frequents the rest and service area near Puncak Titiwangsa, Gerik, looking for food. — Picture via Twitter

IPOH, Feb 15 — A faulty electrical fence at the Sri Banding Camp, Gerik, is believed to have been the cause of an elephant seen entering the area, which was captured on videos which have since gone viral on social media yesterday.

Perak Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director, Yusoff Shariff, said they received a report on encroachment of the wild animal at about 3pm yesterday.

“The cause of the elephant entering may be due to the camp's faulty electrical fence.

“The Gerik Perhilitan will assist and advise the camp for repair work,” he said when contacted by Bernama here last night.

He also advised all parties not to make any provocation if they came across the elephant.

Yesterday, several videos showed an elephant, believed to be looking for food in a camp belonging to the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), was also seen damaging equipment in the area.

Yusoff said that Perhilitan believed that the wild animal was the same elephant that always went to the rest and service (R&R) area near Puncak Titiwangsa, Gerik, looking for food.

“This elephant is used to humans and is used to eating leftover food,” he said. — Bernama