Covid-19: New cases in Malaysia rise to 22,133 today

Despite a surge in Covid-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron variant, people continue to throng the Bukit Bintang area, February 9, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Daily Covid-19 cases in the country have risen again, with 22,133 Covid-19 cases logged by the Health Ministry today.

This is an increase of 818 cases compared to the previous day’s 21,315 new infections.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah noted that 99.34 per cent, or 21,987 of the cases recorded today were in Categories 1 and 2 — meaning they were either asymptomatic or had symptoms but not a lung infection or worse.

