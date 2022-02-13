Minister: Over 20,000 individuals benefited from Keda housing development projects for rural poor in Kedah

A total of 23,775 individuals have benefited from houses built by the Kedah Regional Development Authority (Keda) for the poor in the state since its establishment over 40 years ago. — Picture via Twitter/bernama

KUALA NERANG, Feb 13 — A total of 23,775 individuals have benefited from houses built by the Kedah Regional Development Authority (Keda) for the poor in the state since its establishment over 40 years ago.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said since the Keda housing assistance programme began with the Fourth Malaysia Plan (4MP), 1,311 houses were built in 14 traditional villages, while 3,862 units under the Housing for the Hardcore Poor Project (PPRT) were built in 44 villages under Desa Keda.

“The construction of the houses was done in clustered settlements in an area to make the channelling of assistance and other social facilities easier,” he said during a media conference after the official opening of Taman Desa Pudina (PPK Kubang Kenyeng) here today.

He said the Taman Desa Pudina housing project comprised 60 houses built in 2017 at a total cost of RM9.5 million and was a successful project under the Rural Development Ministry implemented by Keda to develop new settlements complete with basic and conducive facilities.

“The Taman Desa Pudina housing project is part of the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) aimed to help boost the standard of living for the rural poor.

“It is in line with the ministry’s mission to fully utilise human and economic resources and develop rural areas to create a progressive socio-economic environment as outlined in the Rural Development Policy 2030,” he added. — Bernama