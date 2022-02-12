Malaysia logs 24 new Covid-19 deaths, nine brought-in-dead

The total number of fatalities nationwide has reached 32,099 since the pandemic began in 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Malaysia logged 24 new Covid-19 related deaths as of midnight, bringing the total number of fatalities nationwide to 32,099 since the pandemic began in 2020.

According to the Health Ministry's latest data on the CovidNow website, nine of the deaths were brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Five deaths were recorded in Kedah, Johor had four deaths, two in Negri Sembilan, three in Perak, four in Sabah, three in Pahang and one each in Perlis, Selangor and Terengganu.

Of the 20,939 cases yesterday Selangor topped the list with 4,291 cases followed by Sabah (3,361 cases), Johor (2,860 cases), Kedah (1,623 cases), Kelantan (1,589 cases), Penang (1,490 cases), Negri Sembilan (1,235 cases), Kuala Lumpur (1,095 cases), Pahang (1,008 cases).

States with three digit infections are Melaka (988 cases), Perak (443 cases), Sarawak (214 cases), Terengganu (293 cases), Putrajaya (190 cases), Labuan (132 cases), Perlis (127 cases).

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded thus far is 2,976,201 with 122,991 still active. Around 111,323 are currently home quarantined, another 5,512 hospitalised while 6,001 are in the Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centres.