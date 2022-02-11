Syed Saddiq: Muda to announce candidates, ‘offerings’ to Johor voters next week

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman with other party leaders during its launch ceremony at the Connexion Conference & Events Centre in Kerinchi, February 11, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) is set to announce its candidates for the Johor state election next week.

Its president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said at the same time, Muda will also be announcing their “offerings” to voters in the areas where it will be standing for election.

“What I can say at this time is that these candidates are competent, and they will focus on providing the best service to the people and on matters of policy,” he said during a press conference after Muda’s launch here tonight.

Syed Saddiq also said negotiations are still ongoing with PKR and he is not at liberty to discuss the details openly.

“It is better to have negotiations behind closed doors. If there is any feedback, I will inform the media,” he said.

Earlier this week, Syed Saddiq said the party had come to an agreement with DAP and Amanah ahead of the Johor polls in the interest of broader political cooperation both during and after the election.

The three parties also agreed for Muda to contest in six of their allocated seats in Pakatan Harapan.

The six seats allocated to Muda are Tenang, Bukit Kepong, Parit Raja, Machap, Puteri Wangsa and Bukit Permai.

There are another three seats currently being negotiated with PKR.

The Election Commission has set March 12 as polling day for the Johor state election. Nomination day will fall on February 26, with early voting on March 8.