Police: 25 nabbed nationwide over sale of fake Covid vaccination certs

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — A total of 25 people have been arrested nationwide in connection with cheating cases involving the sale of fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates, said Bukit Aman police.

Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the suspects were nabbed over nine cases, with the latest coming from Sabah.

He said those arrested comprised three doctors, three nurses, seven agents, a clinic employee and 11 members of the public.

“The latest case is in Sabah where (clinic) staff reported against a doctor for committing cheating in connection with the sale of vaccine certificates in Kinarut,” he told a press conference at the CCID office here today.

He said the staff lodged the report on Feb 4 and police arrested the 37-year-old doctor at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Monday (Feb 7).

“Investigations are almost completed. We will refer to the deputy public prosecutor for proposed charges and further instruction,” he added. — Bernama