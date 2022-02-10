No tiger attack in Simpang Pulai, say Perak cops

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said a picture of skeletal remains being spread on social media was an old one, adding that no such incident had taken place in the area. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Feb 10 — No tiger attack had taken place in Simpang Pulai, Perak police said today.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said a picture of skeletal remains being spread on social media was an old one, adding that no such incident had taken place in the area.

“Not true at all,” he told a media conference here today, when asked on the picture of skeletal remains discovered in Pos Raya on the Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands road, with netizens speculating that the victim had been killed by a tiger.

Mior Faridalathrash advised the public not to resort to actions that can cause alarm and warned that stern action can be taken against the individual who spread the picture. — Bernama