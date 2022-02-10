Melaka Zoo closed for five days after employee tests positive for Covid-19

Melaka Zoo will be closed for five days beginning today after a zoo employee tested positive for Covid-19, said Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ) president Datuk Shadan Othman. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Feb 10 — The Melaka Zoo will be closed for five days beginning today after a zoo employee tested positive for Covid-19, Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ) president Datuk Shadan Othman said.

He said the closure was to allow the zoo to be fully disinfected and sanitised, including its cafes, animal performance areas, ticket counters and tram station, which will last for three days beginning tomorrow.

“So far, only one staff tested positive, after being infected by a family member but we have to close the zoo temporarily as a preemptive measure to curb the spread of Covid-19 and prevent the emergence of a new cluster as cases are rising in Melaka,” he said at a press conference at his office here today.

Shadan added that maintenance of facilities and the cleaning of the zoo throughout the closure would serve as preparation for the school holidays from February 26 to March 20.

He said visitors to the Melaka Zoo are expected to increase during the school holidays and they have to make careful preparations to ensure the compliance of the standard operating procedure (SOP), especially physical distancing.

Shadan said more entrances to the Melaka Zoo will be opened to avoid long queues of visitors and crowds. — Bernama