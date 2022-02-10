Malaysia records nine new Covid-19 deaths, national toll now at 32,065

Health workers in personal protective equipment prepare to bury the body of a Covid-19 victim at the Muslim cemetery in Kampung Changkat Gombak, Kuala Lumpur May 30, 2021. —Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Nine more people have died in Malaysia from Covid-19, according to the Health Ministry’s latest data updated at midnight, putting the country’s overall fatalities at 32,065.

Four of the latest deaths were recorded before the patients reached hospitals.

Perak had the highest fatality rate with deaths 80 per ten million people. This was followed by Terengganu with 56 deaths per ten million people and Johor with 48 cases each per ten million people.

The national average for deaths currently stands at 32 per ten million people.

Nine states recorded lower averages: Penang (28), Kedah (27), Sabah (26), Selangor (21), and Kuala Lumpur (17).

Perlis, Sarawak, Labuan and Putrajaya were the only states or federal territories that recorded zero deaths.

More than half of the latest deaths recorded (63.1 per cent) were those aged above 60. In comparison, 36.9 per cent involved those between the ages of 18 and 59.

New infections

The Health Ministry also updated its data on daily Covid-19 cases by state.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 17,134 new cases, with Selangor recording the highest daily infections with 3,567 cases.

This was followed by Sabah with 3,333 new cases, Johor (2,315), Kedah (1,560), Pahang (739), Penang (1,010), Kuala Lumpur (1,068), Kelantan (1,222), Negri Sembilan (605), Melaka (377), Perak (395), Terengganu (327), Putrajaya (204), Sarawak (184), Perlis (152) and Labuan (63).

The total number of cases in Malaysia is now 2,956,322.