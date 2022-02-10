Covid-19: Sabah detects four new clusters

Datuk Masidi Manjun said the cluster at the workplace, namely Sutera 2 Cluster in Kota Kinabalu, was triggered by an employee at a construction site who tested positive after undergoing a screening test at a private clinic. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 10 ― Sabah detected four more Covid-19 clusters today, namely three education clusters and one in the workplace, said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

He said the education cluster, the Jalan Getah Cluster in Kunak, involved a female student from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kunak who lived in the school hostel.

He said the index case was found to be positive after undergoing tests due to symptoms and screening for close contacts found 21 more positive cases, including three today, taking the total to 22 cases.

“The Madai 2 cluster in Kunak also involves a 13-year-old female student from SMK Madai who underwent screening for symptoms and was confirmed positive. The cumulative number of cases in this cluster is 40 cases, including 10 today,” he said in a statement here tonight.

The state spokesman for Covid-19 said the Jalan Gudon Cluster involved a 17-year-old male student from SMK Bandaraya Kota Kinabalu who tested positive after undergoing screening for symptoms. The total number of cases so far from this cluster is 22, including five recorded today.

Masidi said the cluster at the workplace, namely Sutera 2 Cluster in Kota Kinabalu, was triggered by an employee at a construction site who tested positive after undergoing a screening test at a private clinic.

Screening done on close contacts saw 57 more workers testing positive.

“All patients in the cluster are in the mild category and have been isolated for further treatment,” he said.

Sabah recorded a total of 2,969 Covid-19 cases today. ― Bernama