Finance Ministry: RON97 up by nine sen, RON95 and diesel unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — The retail price of RON97 petrol has increased by nine sen a litre from February 10-16 while the price for RON95 and diesel remains unchanged.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said the retail price of RON97 petrol increased from RM3.12 to RM3.21 per liter while RON95 and diesel remained at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively.

“To protect consumers from the effects of rising oil prices in the global market, the government has retained the retail price of RON95 petrol at the ceiling price of RM2.05 per liter and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the actual market price of both products has surpassed the ceiling price,” the statement read.

It said the government will continue to monitor the impact of changes in world crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure that the people’s welfare and well-being continue to be protected. — Bernama